CBSE Class 10th Result Term 2 DECLARED: Direct link to check Term 2 marksheet online at cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE Results 2022: The board has released its Class 10 results.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released its CBSE Class 10 results 2022. This comes on a day CBSE released its Class 12 results. The CBSE Class 10 results can be seen on a direct link as well. One must visit the website www.cbseresults.nic.in. Here is the direct link where CBSE's 10th result can be found. Click here.

Over 92 percent of students passed the CBSE Class 12 exams. As always, girls pipped boys by over 3 percent. The Chennai region, which includes Tamil Nadu and some other states, recorded a pass percentage of 97.79 and is third in the country behind Thiruvananthapuram and Bengaluru regions.

Tamil Nadu recorded a pass percentage of 97.85 with girls scoring more than boys. The pass percentage of girls stood at 98.24 while that of boys was 97.52.

The mark sheets can also be seen on results.gov.in. It can also be seen on DigiLocker and UMANG app A total of 21 lakh students appeared for CBSE Class 10 and 14 lakh students appeared for CBSE 12th exam 2022.

Step 1: Either visit digilocker.gov.in or open the DigiLocker App on your mobile phone

Step 2: Login using your mobile number and choose the CBSE option.

Step 3: Select Class 10 Term 2 Result.

Step 4: Fill in the necessary details after which your Class 10 Term 2 Result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the Class 10 Term 2 Marksheet and take a printout of it for future use.

Students can download the CBSE 10th mark sheet, passing certificate:

CBSE 10th Results 2022: Steps to Download Scorecard

Visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbresults.nic.in

On the homepage, Click on CBSE Class 10 result link

Enter required details -- registration number/ roll number

Class 10 result 2022 will appear on the screen

Download 10th scorecard, and take a printout for further reference.

Candidates can also check their scores through the SMS service and IVRS. Students can send an SMS with text cbse10 (space) roll number (space) to 7738299899.