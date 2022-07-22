CBSE Class 10th Result 2022 ANNOUNCED at cbseresults.nic.in: Check Term 2 pass percentage, topper list

File photo

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Results today (July 22, 2022). 95.21 per cent of the girls clear the exam while 93.80 per cent of boys manage to clear their class 10th Board examination. Students can check their Class 10 result through the official websites of CBSE - cbseresults.nic.in and results.gov.in. The pass percentage of girls stood at 95.21 per cent while 93.80 per cent of boys cleared the exam. The pass percentage of transgender candidates is 90 per cent.

Mayank Yadav from Amity International School, Noida, topped the CBSE 10th board exam 2022 with 100% marks. The results can also be checked via DigiLocker and UMANG app or via SMS.

CBSE Class 10 Board Result 2022: pass Percentage gender-wise

Girls outperform boys in Class 10 as well.

Girls pass percentage: 95.21%

Boys: 93.80%

Transgender candidates: 90%

This year, nearly 35 lakh students appeared for CBSE 10th, 12th term 2 exams 2022 held from April 26 to June 15. A total of 21 lakh students appeared for CBSE Class 10 and 14 lakh students appeared for CBSE 12th exam 2022.

CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Results 2022: Steps to check scores via SMS

Step 1: Open the 'Message' app on your phone.

Step 2: Type the message - cbse10 < space > roll number.

Step 3: Send the text to 7738299899.

Step 4: Your CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Results 2022 would be sent to you through SMS.

CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Results 2022: Steps to download results from the DigiLocker App

Step 1: Either visit digilocker.gov.in or open the DigiLocker App on your mobile phone

Step 2: Login using your mobile number and choose the CBSE option.

Step 3: Select Class 10 Term 2 Result.

Step 4: Fill in the necessary details after which your Class 10 Term 2 Result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the Class 10 Term 2 Marksheet and take a printout of it for future use.

