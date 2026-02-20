CBSE Class 10th English board exam tomorrow; check last-minute tips, top-scoring topics to revise in less than 24 hours

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is conducting Class 10th English exam tomorrow. With less than 24 hours left for the examination, we will share few helpful tips and important topics to revise.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is conducting Class 10th 2026 exam from February 17, 2026. The exam will conclude on March 11, 2026. Around 25 to 26.6 lakh students are appearing CBSE Class 10 board exam 2026. The Class 10th English (Communicative) and English (Language and Literature) examination is scheduled for tomorrow, February 21. With less than 24 hours left for the examination, we will share few helpful tips for Class 10th student appearing for English board exams. Along with it, we will also share few important topics to revise.

Last minute tips for students

First and foremost, it is advised that the students must remain calm to ease down anxiety and nervousness before the commencement of the board examination.

Secondly, students are advised to avoid learning new topics at this very time.

Most important is to get enough sleep in the days leading up to the exam

Take care of your physical health and mental health to feel healthy while writing exam.

Students should revise, revise and revise all important topics by preparing short notes and flashcards to memorize their syllabus.

Students must solve sample papers and previous year question papers

But what are the important topics? Preeti Tyagi, TGT English of SBV, Nithari, has shared a detailed list of chapters that students should focus on.

Important topics to revise before examination

Page 1: Book (First Flight)

Chapter 1 – A Letter to God (Long Question)

A Long Walk to Freedom (Long Question + Passage)

Two Stories About Flying (Long Question)

Madam Rides the Bus (Long and Short Questions)

The Sermon at Benares (Long Question)

The Proposal (Passage)

Page 2: Poetry

Poetry (Must Scoring)

Dust of Snow

Fire and Ice

The Ball Poem

Fog

For Anne Gregory

The Tale of Custard the Dragon

Book – Footprints Without Feet

The Thief’s Story (Long + Short Question)

A Question of Trust (Long Question)

The Making of a Scientist (Long Question)

Bholi (Long Quest)

The Necklace (Long + Short Ques)

Key Focus Areas

Analytical Paragraph (Graphs, Charts)

Grammar Tenses, Reported Speech, Error-Correction

Letter – To the Editor

The CBSE Class 10th board examination will commence at 10.30 am till 1;30 am. All the students have been directed to reach their examination centre on or before 10.00 am. The students are advised to take thier admit cards, transparent pencil kits and water bottle with them.