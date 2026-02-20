CBSE Class 10th English board exam tomorrow; check last-minute tips, top-scoring topics to revise in less than 24 hours

Tata Group-OpenAI deal: Ratan Tata's TCS to build 100MW–1GW AI infrastructure, Will it further cut jobs?
EDUCATION
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is conducting Class 10th English exam tomorrow. With less than 24 hours left for the examination, we will share few helpful tips and important topics to revise.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is conducting Class 10th 2026 exam from February 17, 2026. The exam will conclude on March 11, 2026. Around 25 to 26.6 lakh students are appearing CBSE Class 10 board exam 2026. The Class 10th English (Communicative) and English (Language and Literature) examination is scheduled for tomorrow, February 21. But what are the important topics? Preeti Tyagi, TGT English of SBV, Nithari, has shared a detailed list of chapters that students should focus on.
But what are the important topics? Preeti Tyagi, TGT English of SBV, Nithari, has shared a detailed list of chapters that students should focus on.
Page 1: Book (First Flight)
Page 2: Poetry
Book – Footprints Without Feet
Key Focus Areas
The CBSE Class 10th board examination will commence at 10.30 am till 1;30 am. All the students have been directed to reach their examination centre on or before 10.00 am. The students are advised to take thier admit cards, transparent pencil kits and water bottle with them.