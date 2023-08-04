CBSE Class 10th Compartment Result 2023: Class 10th Supplementary results expected today at results.cbse.nic.in

CBSE Class 10th Compartment Result 2023: Once released, students who appeared in the CBSE class 10 compartment or supplementary examination will be able to check it from the official CBSE website cbseresults.nic.in.

CBSE Class 10th Compartment Result 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education is all set to announce the result of the CBSE Class 10 Compartment or supplementary examination soon. As per reports, CBSE class 10 compartment results are expected to be released this week. The class 12th supplementary result was released on August 1. Once released, students who appeared in the CBSE class 10 compartment or supplementary examination will be able to check it from the official CBSE website cbseresults.nic.in.

CBSE has released class 12th compartment or supplementary results for all streams on August 1 and class 10th result is expected today. Students should be prepared with their roll number, school number, and admit card ID in order to check the results. Regular students' marksheets and certificates of completion will be sent to their schools.

The CBSE Compartment Exams 2023 were conducted for Class 10 from July 17, 2023 to July 22, 2023. The Class 12 Exams were held in multiple shifts on July 17, 2023 itself.

CBSE Class 10th Compartment Result 2023: Steps to check scorecard