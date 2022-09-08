CBSE Class 10th Compartment result 2022 expected soon at cbseresults.nic.in, know how to check scores

File photo

CBSE Class 10th Compartment Result 2022: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to declare CBSE Class 10 compartment exam 2022 result soon. Once released, marks sheets or scorecards will be available on the official website, cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in, and digilocker.gov.in. Students can check result using their roll number, school number and admit card ID.

CBSE declared the Class 12th compartment results 2022 on September 7, 2022 at the official website -- cbse.nic.in. CBSE Class 10 compartment exams 2022 were held from August 23 to August 29, 2022 at centres across the country.

CBSE Class 10 Compartmental Result 2022: How to check

Visit the official CBSE site cbse.gov.in

Search for the results link on the CBSE website homepage and click on it

Enter your login details such as your name and roll number

Your Class 10th compartment results will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout of the same for future reference.

CBSE Class 10 compartment exams were held from August 23 to August 29, for the students who did not pass the main CBSE board exams. The compartment exams for Class 12 students started on 23 August.

“For the first time, the Board is providing a combined Marksheet cum Passing Certificate to all the compartment category candidates who have been declared Pass in the Compartment Examination at the time of declaration of the result itself. For all students who have been declared Pass, their combined Marksheet cum Passing Certificate will be made available in the DigiLocker along with the Migration Certificate. Both the digital documents could be used for the purpose of admission to Institutes of Higher Education,” CBSE said in a statement.