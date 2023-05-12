Search icon
CBSE Class 10th Board Result 2023 toppers: 44,297 students score above 95%, total pass percentage at 93.12%

The pass percentage of students in Class 10 is 93.12%, better than 91.10% in 2019 in the pre-Covid period. A total of 44,297 Students scored more than 95% in CBSE 10th Results.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 12, 2023, 02:54 PM IST

File Photo

The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has declared the Class 10 Board Results 2023. Students can refer to official websites like www.results.cbse.nic.in and www.cbseacademic.nic.in to check the scores online. 

CBSE has not released the Class 10 merit list or topper details this year to prevent unhealthy competition among the students. The Board has also decided to not award the first, second, or third divisions. Merit list for CBSE 12th Result has not been released as well.

READ | CBSE Class 10th Board Result 2023 released, step-by-step process to check scores via SMS, IVRS facility

However, the pass percentage has been released by CBSE. The pass percentage of students in Class 10 is 93.12%, better than  91.10% of 2019 in the pre-Covid period. A total of 44,297 Students scored more than 95% in CBSE 10th Results. 

CBSE Class 10th Result 2023: Details mentioned on the marksheet 

Name and personal details of the candidate
Marks scored by students in each subject and maximum marks for each subject
Total marks
Pass/Compartment status.

