CBSE Class 10th Board Result 2023 released, step-by-step process to check scores via SMS, IVRS facility

The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has declared the Class 10 Board Results 2023. Students can refer to official websites like www.results.cbse.nic.in and www.cbseacademic.nic.in to check the scores online.
Apart from the official websites, CBSE Class 10 Board Results 2023 will also be available for download and checking through SMS and the IVRS facility.
Step-by-step process to check CBSE Class 10 Results 2023 via SMS
Open the SMS app on your mobile phone and type a text in the format - cbse10roll numberdate of birthschool numbercenter number. Send the message to 7738299899. Within a few moments, students will get a text message with their CBSE Board 10th Result 2023 on their phones.
