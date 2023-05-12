Search icon
CBSE Class 10th Board Result 2023 released, step-by-step process to check scores via SMS, IVRS facility

CBSE Class 10 Results 2023: Apart from the official websites, CBSE Class 10 Board Results 2023 will also be available for download and checking through SMS and the IVRS facility.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 12, 2023, 01:47 PM IST

CBSE Class 10th Board Result 2023 released, step-by-step process to check scores via SMS, IVRS facility
The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has declared the Class 10 Board Results 2023. Students can refer to official websites like www.results.cbse.nic.in and www.cbseacademic.nic.in to check the scores online. 

Apart from the official websites, CBSE Class 10 Board Results 2023 will also be available for download and checking through SMS and the IVRS facility. 

Step-by-step process to check CBSE Class 10 Results 2023 via SMS 

Open the SMS app on your mobile phone and type a text in the format - cbse10roll numberdate of birthschool numbercenter number. Send the message to 7738299899. Within a few moments, students will get a text message with their CBSE Board 10th Result 2023 on their phones.

Step-by-step process to check CBSE Class 20 Results 2023 via IVRS

 

Students can use the Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS) to check their CBSE Class 10 Results 2023. This service costs 30 paisa per minute to get the results for a certain roll number. Delhi local subscribers can call 24300699, and students in other parts of India can call 011 24300699 to know their CBSE results for 2023.

