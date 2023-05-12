Search icon
CBSE Class 10th Board Result 2023: Lost your Admit Card? Here's step-by-step process to get roll number

CBSE Result 2023: Step-by-step process to get Class 10 Roll Number: If a student loses or misplaces their admit card, they can use the CBSE roll number finder webpage to access details on their CBSE 10th roll numbers.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 12, 2023, 02:00 PM IST

File Photo

The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has declared the Class 10 Board Results 2023. Students can refer to official websites like www.results.cbse.nic.in and www.cbseacademic.nic.in to check the scores online. Once the CBSE 2023 results are announced by the board, candidates will be able to download them using their roll number, school code, and date of birth (DoB) as mentioned in the admit card.

If a student loses or misplaces their admit card, they can use the CBSE roll number finder webpage to access details on their CBSE 10th and 12th roll numbers.

Students also have an option of getting their CBSE board exam roll number from the school administration office.

READ | CBSE Board Result 2023: Lost your Admit Card? Here's step-by-step process to get Class 10, 12 roll number

CBSE Result 2023: Step-by-step process to get Class 10, 12 Roll Number 

Step 1: Visit CBSE’s official page at cbse.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the 'CBSE Roll Number Finder' section on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter all the essential details like the candidate’s name, father’s name, and other details to log in.

READ | CBSE Class 10th Board Result 2023 released, step-by-step process to check scores via SMS, IVRS facility

Step 4: The CBSE admit card details will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check and download the information

Step 6: Now, save the details.

CBSE has introduced the roll number finder webpage. The CBSE Roll Number Finder will assist all the candidates who have lost or misplaced their admit cards.

