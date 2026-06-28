CBSE Class 10th Board Exam Result 2026: Scorecard download link shortly, marksheet available on DigiLocker

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will likely announce the CBSE Class 10 board exam 2026 result today, June 28. CBSE will release scorecards, and pass percentage on cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in websites.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will likely announce the CBSE Class 10 board exam 2026 result today, June 28. While the board has not officially announced the date and time of the declaration, students who appeared for the improvement examination must keep checking the official CBSE website for the CBSE board exam 2026 result, scorecards, and pass percentage.

Along with the result, the CBSE will release scorecards, and pass percentage on cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in websites. In an official notification dated June 25, 2025, the national education board announced that the CBSE second board exam results will be declared in June 2026. As the month is about to end in three days, the results may come anytime now.

CBSE will release the provisional digital marksheet through its official websites along with DigiLocker and the UMANG app. It is important for students to check all their details on the marksheet, including their name, roll number, subject-wise marks, grades and qualifying status. According to the Board, it will issue the original marksheet through schools.

The board had announced the Class 10 main exam result 2026 on April 16. In the board exam, the overall pass percentage stood at 93.70 per cent and girls outperformed boys, making a record of a pass percentage of 94.99 per cent, while boys stood at 92.60 per cent.

Class 10 students who will receive their CBSE second board results must know that the board has continued its policy of not releasing a topper or merit list this year as well to prevent unhealthy academic competition. According to the Board's official notification, the passing documents and merit certificates will be issued after CBSE board exam 2026 results to students.