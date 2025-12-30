CBSE Class 10th and 12th exams scheduled for March 3 postponed: Check new dates here

'Jahaan Shri Krishna ne raasleela...': Sunny Leone's New Year event in Mathura cancelled after priests protest, call her 'porn star'
EDUCATION
CBSE board exam news: The Central Board of Secondary Education has revised the exam dates scheduled on March 3 for Classes 10th and 12th due to administrative reasons. According to the official notice, there is no change in the remaining timetable. Now, exams, scheduled to be held only on March 3, 2025, will be held on revised dates.
For Class X students, the examination earlier scheduled on March 3, 2026, will now be held on March 11, 2026. For Class XII students, the revised date is April 10, 2026. The board has not cited subject-specific reasons for the extended gap but has confirmed that the decision was administrative.
"All other examination dates remain unchanged. Schools are requested to kindly disseminate this information to all concerned students and parents for their information and necessary action please," CBSE said in an official notification. "Date Sheets are being amended accordingly and the revised dates will also be given in the Admit Cards when issued," it added.