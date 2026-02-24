FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Eye Hospitals in India Advancing Modern Vision Care Through Technology

Racism at AIIMS: Racial slurs hurled at Manipuri lady doctor, subjected to physical assaults, stalking

CBSE Class 10th 2026 Exam: Science exam tomorrow, check preparation tips, suggestions, important topics

Sanjiv Goenka-owned Lucknow Super Giants unveil new logo ahead of IPL 2026

Saiyami Kher questions Mumbai's declining air quality, says it takes her back to pandemic: 'It's quietly destroying me'

Kalki 2 starts filming in Hyderabad, Amitabh Bachchan shares BTS photos with Kamal Haasan: 'Working together after ages'

Sensex falls 1068 points, Nifty drops below 25430; What led stock markets to end in Red?

Ajay Devgn, Kajol celebrate their 27th wedding anniversary, drop quirky message: 'We both deserve a medal and a...'

Aditya Pancholi hopes to get 'justice' in 2019 rape case, Bombay HC adjourned hearning for March 4

Kerala to get new name? Congress MP Shashi Tharoor wonders as Union Cabinet approves new name, here's all about it

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Eye Hospitals in India Advancing Modern Vision Care Through Technology

Eye Hospitals in India Advancing Modern Vision Care Through Technology

Racism at AIIMS: Racial slurs hurled at Manipuri lady doctor, subjected to physical assaults, stalking

Racism at AIIMS: Racial slurs hurled at Manipuri lady doctor, subjected to physi

CBSE Class 10th 2026 Exam: Science exam tomorrow, check preparation tips, suggestions, important topics

CBSE Class 10th 2026 Exam: Science exam tomorrow, check preparation tips, sugges

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet IAS Aastha Singh, SRCC graduate from Haryana who cracked UPSC in first attempt to fulfil her grandfather's dream

Meet IAS Aastha Singh, SRCC graduate from Haryana who cracked UPSC

Rashmika Mandanna - Vijay Deverakonda’s wedding of 'VIROSH' begins: Poolside fun, traditional feast on banana leaf and more | See pics

Rashmika Mandanna - Vijay Deverakonda’s wedding of 'VIROSH' begins

From Ugly to Kennedy: Rahul Bhat’s impressive journey through iconic, complex characters that defined his career

From Ugly to Kennedy: Rahul Bhat’s impressive journey through iconic

HomeEducation

EDUCATION

CBSE Class 10th 2026 Exam: Science exam tomorrow, check preparation tips, suggestions, important topics

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to conduct the Class 10th Science tomorrow, February 25. Students are advised to not panic and concentrate.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Feb 24, 2026, 06:38 PM IST

CBSE Class 10th 2026 Exam: Science exam tomorrow, check preparation tips, suggestions, important topics
CBSE Class 10th 2026 Exam Science exam tomorrow
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to conduct the Class 10th Science tomorrow, February 25.Students are advised to hold their horses and concentrate. Mithilesh Kumar, C M Shree School, Sector 8, Rohini, has shared a detailed list of chapters that students should focus on. Check the list below.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Eye Hospitals in India Advancing Modern Vision Care Through Technology
Eye Hospitals in India Advancing Modern Vision Care Through Technology
Racism at AIIMS: Racial slurs hurled at Manipuri lady doctor, subjected to physical assaults, stalking
Racism at AIIMS: Racial slurs hurled at Manipuri lady doctor, subjected to physi
CBSE Class 10th 2026 Exam: Science exam tomorrow, check preparation tips, suggestions, important topics
CBSE Class 10th 2026 Exam: Science exam tomorrow, check preparation tips, sugges
Sanjiv Goenka-owned Lucknow Super Giants unveil new logo ahead of IPL 2026
Sanjiv Goenka-owned Lucknow Super Giants unveil new logo ahead of IPL 2026
Saiyami Kher questions Mumbai's declining air quality, says it takes her back to pandemic: 'It's quietly destroying me'
Saiyami Kher questions Mumbai's declining air quality: 'It's destroying me'
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet IAS Aastha Singh, SRCC graduate from Haryana who cracked UPSC in first attempt to fulfil her grandfather's dream
Meet IAS Aastha Singh, SRCC graduate from Haryana who cracked UPSC
Rashmika Mandanna - Vijay Deverakonda’s wedding of 'VIROSH' begins: Poolside fun, traditional feast on banana leaf and more | See pics
Rashmika Mandanna - Vijay Deverakonda’s wedding of 'VIROSH' begins
From Ugly to Kennedy: Rahul Bhat’s impressive journey through iconic, complex characters that defined his career
From Ugly to Kennedy: Rahul Bhat’s impressive journey through iconic
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda wedding: After ex-Belgian model girlfriend, former fiancé, how 'VIROSH' found their love | Timeline
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda wedding: After ex-Belgian model girlfriend
Mukesh Ambani's 'chhoti bahu' Radhika Merchant looks gorgeous as bridesmaid in rani pink lehenga at her friend’s wedding in Jamnagar, See viral pics
Mukesh Ambani's 'chhoti bahu' Radhika Merchant looks gorgeous as bridesmaid
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement