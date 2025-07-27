CBSE class 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2025 to be released at cbse.gov.in, know how to download, other details

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon announce the results for Class 10 and Class 12 supplementary exams 2025. These exams are specifically for students who either failed in at least one or two subjects or want to improve their marks.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon announce the results for Class 10 and Class 12 supplementary exams 2025. These exams are specifically for students who either failed in at least one or two subjects or want to improve their marks. Class 10 supplementary exams were held in July from 15 to 19 all days, 21, and 22. The Class 12 exam was conducted just once on July 15. After the official release, the CBSE Class 10 and 12 Supplementary Exam Results 2025 will appear on the official websites — cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in. In the past five years, the CBSE supplementary results have always been declared during the first or second week of August.

When will CBSE Class 10, 12 supplementary exams results release?

Usually, the supplementary exams are conducted in July, and the results are released in a short span of time, just a few weeks later. However, the results of supplementary exams were released later after the scheduled time in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, in 2023 and 2024, the results were released in early August, at the usual time, which is most likely to follow this year.

In 2024, the CBSE announced the results of Class 10 supplementary exam on August 5, maintaining the regular schedule, while the Class 12 results were announced before, on August 2. Before this, in 2023, CBSE had declared the Class 10 supplementary results even earlier, that is, on August 4 and the Class 12 results on August 1. If the pattern is followed this year also, just like in 2023 and 2024, the CBSE Class 10 and 12 supplementary exam results 2025 will likely be declared in the first or second week of August. The expectation of the board classes results to be released this year is anytime between August 1 and August 10, 2025.

How to download class 10, 12 supplementary exam results

-Go to the official website – cbseresults.nic.in.

-Click on the link for the Class 10 supplementary exam result available on the homepage.

-Enter your registration number and date of birth to log in.

-Your CBSE Class 10 compartment result 2025 will appear on the screen.

-Download the result and keep a copy saved for future reference.