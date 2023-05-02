CBSE Class 10th, 12th results expected to be released today, check results on cbseresults.nic.in

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 02, 2023, 10:23 AM IST

Representational Image

CBSE Class 10th, 12th result: Results for the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams will be posted on the Central Board of Secondary Education's (CBSE) official websites, results.cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in. Additionally, DigiLocker and other platforms will support it.

The date and time of the CBSE results will be announced in advance via social media. Students may review all information here.

CBSE Class 10th, 12th results date: On May 2 (Tuesday), the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is anticipated to release the results for classes 10 and 12.

The date and time of Class 10 and 12 results are anticipated to be announced on Twitter by CBSE, just like the previous year. Students will also receive a list of websites to check the results along with this information.

CBSE Class 10th, 12th results website: List of websites

cbseresults.nic.in

results.cbse.nic.in

results.gov.in

CBSE Class 10th, 12th download results:

How to download your result through DigiLocker? Step-by-step guide to download Class 10th, 12th results: