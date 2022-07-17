CBSE class 10th, 12th Results 2022: Board issues THIS notice regarding results, check here

File photo

CBSE class 10th, 12th Results 2022: Lakhs of students are waiting for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to declare the result soon. Ahead of the CBSE result 2022, the board has issued a circular regarding the security pin for DigiLocker. The board has decided to introduce a six-digit security PIN-based activation for students' Digilocker accounts to access digital documents including marksheets, certificates, and migration certificates.

"After activation of DigiLocker accounts, students can access their Digital Academic Documents under the 'issued documents' section. The student-wise security PIN file is being given in schools in their DigiLocker accounts from where schools can download and disseminate Security PIN to individual students," the official notification reads.

Also Read: CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Result 2022 BIG update: No delay in Term 2 result, to be declared on time

However, CBSE has not made any announcement regarding the result declaration for both Classes 10 and 12.

A total of 12,21,195 male candidates and 8,94,993 female candidates registered for the CBSE Class 10 examination this year.

Direct link to check CBSE notice

Students will be able to download the Class 10 and Class 12 mark sheets from the official websites of the Board - cbseresults.nic.in and results.gov.in. Students will also be able to check their results on digilocker.gov.in or the DigiLocker app and UMANG app.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 Results 2022: Steps to download results from the UMANG App

Step 1: Open the UMANG App on your phone.

Step 2: Sign in using your login details such as your registered mobile number.

Step 3: Click on 'All Services'

Step 4: Click on the 'CBSE' option.

Step 5: Click on the class you want to check results for.

Step 6: Enter your roll number and other required details.

Step 7: Your Class 10 Term 2 Result or Class 12 Term 2 Result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 8: Download the Class 10 Term 2 Marksheet and take a printout of it for future use.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 Results 2022: Steps to download results from the DigiLocker App

Step 1: Either visit digilocker.gov.in or open the DigiLocker App on your mobile phone

Step 2: Login using your mobile number and choose the CBSE option.

Step 3: Select Class 10 Term 2 Result or Class 12 Term 2 Result.

Step 4: Fill in the necessary details after which your Class 10 Term 2 Result or Class 12 Term 2 Result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the Class 10 Term 2 Marksheet and take a printout of it for future use.