CBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2022: know how to check Term 2 results at cbresults.nic.in

CBSE Class 10, 12 results 2022 is expected to be released in July. The board has already declared Term 1 Results.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 15, 2022, 11:57 AM IST

Picture: PTI

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to declare the CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 Results 2022 in July. The date and time for the CBSE Results 2022 have not been confirmed yet. As per media reports, CBSE is expected to release CBSE class 10, 12 results 2022 after July 24, 2022. Once released, CBSE class 10th results Term 2 will be available on the official website, cbse.gov.in, cbresults.nic.in. As per media reports, CBSE class 10, 12 result date is expected to be announced by next.

This year, nearly 35 lakh students appeared for CBSE 10th, 12th term 2 exams 2022 held from April 26 to June 15. A total of 21 lakh students appeared for CBSE Class 10 and 14 lakh students appeared for CBSE 12th exam 2022. 

A total of 12,21,195 male candidates and 8,94,993 female candidates registered for the CBSE Class 10 examination this year.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 Board Exams 2022: Total candidates

CBSE class 10th result a total 21,16,209 registered

CBSE class 12th result: 14,54,370 total candidates

CBSE Class 10 results would be released soon. The passing criteria for the CBSE Board exam is 33%. For Class 10, the 33% includes overall marks, internal and external combined. Students need to score a minimum 33% aggregate in 5 subjects. Example, student has appeared for 6 subjects and fails in 1 but has 33% in the remaining 5, then the student will be deemed to have passed the exams.

CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: Steps to Download Scorecard

- Visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbresults.nic.in
- On the homepage, Click on CBSE Class 10, 12 result link
- Enter required details -- registration number/ roll number
- Class 10, 12 result 2022 will appear on the screen
- Download 10th, 12th scorecard, and take a printout for further reference.

