CBSE Class 10th, 12th Board 2026 Exam date sheet: Step-by-step guide to download CBSE 10th, 12th board exam time table

CBSE Class 10th, 12th Date Sheet 2026: CBSE has released the tentative date sheets, and are available on the official website- www.cbse.gov.in.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially released the Class 10th and 12th Date Sheet for 2026. For class 12th, the exams will begin on February 17. Class 10 exams will end on March 9, while Class 12 exams will finish on April 9, 2026. Students should also note that Class 10 will have two board exams. The second set of Class 10 exams will be held from May 15 to June 1, 2026. Students can check the CBSE date sheets on the official website cbse.gov.in.

Class 10 exams will begin with Mathematics Standard and Basic on February 17, from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm, and will conclude with language and music papers. For class 12th, exams will begin with Biotechnology, Entrepreneurship, and Shorthand (English and Hindi) on February 17, from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm, and will end with Sanskrit, Data Science, and Multimedia.

CBSE Class 10th, 12th Date Sheet 2026: Steps to download datesheet here