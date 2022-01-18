CBSE Class 10 Term 2 exams: Students to get internal choice in different sections of same question

The Central Board of Secondary Education of India (CBSE) has released the sample papers for the preparation of Term-2 examination for Class 10 and Class 12. This will help students to easily prepare for their term-2 exam with the help of sample papers. This will be the first time when case based questions will be asked in Class 10 CBSE Board exams.

Here students will also get the facility of internal choice in different sections of the same question. Students preparing for the CBSE Board exams can download it by visiting the official website. Sample papers of English, Maths, Hindi, Social studies, Science and other computer subjects have been issued for Class 10 students.

Along with this, the marking scheme including sample papers for Science, Commerce and Arts streams of Class 12 students has also been issued. In these, students will get the details of the multiple choice questions and the information related to the questions asked in each part.

Objective questions will also be there in Term-2 along with subjective questions. In subjects with total 80 marks, exams will be held for 40 marks. Exams will be held for 35 marks in subjects with total 70 marks.

For Term-2 students to study less chapters

Chapters have been reduced in different subjects for the Term-2 CBSE Board exams.

History student will have to study only one chapter in Term-2 and questions will be asked from there.

Two and three chapters have been reduced in other subjects including Geography and Economics.

In case best question A, B are compulsory and C will have internal choice. Case study questions will be asked for the first time.

The students will get the information about the case study questions in the question paper easily.