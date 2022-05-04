CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Math Exam 2022: Last-minute tips and tricks for students

File Photo

Lakhs of students are set to appear for the CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Board Exam’s Math paper on Thursday (May 5). The math paper for Term 2 exams 2022 has been divided into two papers of basic and standard. Students can opt for the basic exam with lower level of difficulty. Both the basic and standard exams are scheduled for the same day.

Students will be appearing for a theory examination after a long halt due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In the CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Math exam, students need to focus on the presentation of their answers. This is because the paper will have step marking. This means students can earn some marks if they have attempted to solve a question with the relevant steps. This would be helpful in earning marks in several topics.

Another tip is for students to ensure that they are well aware of the exam pattern. Knowing how many and which type of questions they will have to answer is needed to have a good strategy which also saves time. In Term 2 Math paper, students will need to answer 14 questions comprising 40 marks in 2 hours.

Next, students should carefully go through the entire question paper before starting to answer this. Use the 20 minutes of extra time provided by the board to good effect. Do not waste time on questions on which you get stuck. Questions will carry 2, 3 or 4 marks. Plan according to the time needed and weightage.

Student should also ensure that they are calm at all times. Panic and solving math do not blend together. Avoid panic to minimise chances of making a silly mistake.

