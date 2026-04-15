CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Result 2026: Class 10 result declared; How to check marks on DigiLocker, Umang App, call and SMS

The results are now available on DigiLocker and the UMANG app, where the results have already been made live, offering faster access during peak traffic.

The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) has declared the Class 10 Result 2026, earlier than its usual May timeline, bringing clarity for over 25 lakh students across the country.

The results are now available on DigiLocker and the UMANG app, where the results have already been made live, offering faster access during peak traffic.

The CBSE Class 10 board examinations for 2026 began on February 17 and concluded on March 11. The exams were conducted in a single shift, from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm each day.

Students will also be able to check their CBSE Class 10 results 2026 on the official websites, cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in, using their login credentials. Apart from online websites, the CBSE also offers SMS and IVRS services for students to check their results. In case of no internet, students can check their scores in a prescribed format via SMS or call the official IVRS numbers.

CBSE Class 10 Result: How to check results on DigiLocker?

Students can follow the given steps to check results via DigiLocker:

Step 1: Visit cbseservices.digilocker.gov.in

Step 2: Click on "Get Started"

Step 3: Enter the required details along with the access code provided by the school

Step 4: Verify your mobile number using OTP

Step 5: Activate your accountStudents with an APAAR ID linked to CBSE will receive their marksheets directly in the "Issued Documents" section, while others must create an account to access them.

CBSE Class 10 Result: How to check Class 10 results on UMANG App?

Students can follow the given steps to check results via Umang App:

Step 1: Open the UMANG app and log in using your mobile number

Step 2: Search for "CBSE" under the Education category

Step 3: Select the CBSE board option

Step 4: Click on the "Class 10 result" link

Step 5: Enter the required credentials

Step 6: Click on "Submit" to view and download the result

CBSE Class 10 Result: How to check Class 10 results via SMS?

Students can check their results via SMS by following these steps:

Step 1: Type: CBSE10

Step 2: Send the message to 7738299899

Step 3: The result will be sent instantly to the registered mobile number via SMS

CBSE Class 10 Result: How to check Class 10 results via call — IVRS

To check CBSE Class 10 via IVRS (Interactive Voice Response System),

Step 1: Local subscribers in Delhi should dial 24300699

Step 2: Subscribers in other parts of the country must dial 011-24300699

Step 3: Follow the voice instructions to enter your roll number, date of birth, and school number to hear your subject-wise marks.

Meanwhile, Class 12 results are expected to be announced at a later date.