CBSE 10th Result 2021 DECLARED: Where and how to check scorecard

The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE derclared CBSE term 1 result 2022 for Class 10 on March 11, 2022. The board has sent CBSE Class 10 marksheets to the schools.

How to check scores CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 result:

- Visit the CBSE official website - cbse.nic.in

- Click on the link - 'CBSE 10th Term 1 Result 2022'

- Feed-in your roll number and date of birth and submit details

- Once submitted, your classes 10 results will show on the screen

Students are advised to save their results and also take a printout in case needed for future reference.

Here are other ways in which you can check your score:

- DigiLocker

Students can check their scores on the DigiLocker app or its website - digilocker.gov.in. Through the same process, they can also download their mark sheets, certificates and migration certificates.

- UMANG App

The Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance (UMANG) app has been developed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and the National e-Governance Division (NeGD).

- NIC-results.gov.in

This website has been developed by the National Informatics (NIC) and the website - Results.gov.in always shows all board results in India.

- IVRS and SMS

Students can also check their scores through an IVRS and SMS.

Even as lakhs of students are awaiting the CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 results, an official announcement from the Board is awaited.