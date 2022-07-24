CBSE Class 10 Result 2022: Meet Shreya Pattnayak, who scored 100 percent marks, shares her secret to success

CBSE Class 10 Result 2022 | Photo: PTI

The CBSE Class 10 Result 2022 was declared on July 22 and a girl from Bhubaneswar, Shreya Pattnayak scored a perfect score. The Bhubaneswar girl has secured a 500 out of 500 mark in the 10th board result 2022.

Shreya told the media during an interaction with a local news channel, that she was optimistic about her result but she never expected a 100 percentile. She says, hard work and enjoying the process of study is the key to success. Sharing success tips, Shreya said that she used to prepare on a daily basis right from the start of the academic session.

“I used to revise and complete studies on the same day itself by devoting 2-3 hours after school. Giving importance to all subjects is the key,” said Shreya.

Shreya has scored 500 out of 500 in the class 10 examinations making her teachers, parents and friends proud. As per official sources, the pass percentage among girl students stood at 95.21 while 93.80 per cent of boys have passed the Class 10 examination conducted by CBSE this year.

Around 20,93,978 students appeared for the CBSE Class 10 examination 2022. While Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala recorded the highest pass percentage of 99.68 per cent, Guwahati recorded the lowest pass percentage of 82.23%. The pass percentage of students in the Bhubaneswar region in the CBSE Class 10 exam stands at 96.46 per cent.



