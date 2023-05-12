CBSE Class 10 results 2023 live updates: CBSE Class 10 result expected soon at results.cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in

File photo

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the CBSE Class 12 Results 2023 today (May 12) at results.cbse.nic.in. The Board is all set to announce the result of the CBSE class 10th result 2023 soon. However, the board has not released any date and time to release the class 10 result. Once released, CBSE Class 10 results will be available on results.cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, digilocker.gov.in.

CBSE Board Result 2023: List of websites

cbseresults.nic.in

results.cbse.nic.in

cbse.nic.in

cbse.gov.in

READ: CBSE Class 12th Results 2023 DECLARED: Check pass percentage, direct link and other details here

BSE Board Result 2023: other websites

digilocker.gov.in

results.gov.in

CBSE Board Result 2023: Mobile Apps

DigiLocker

UMANG

CBSE Board Result 2023: How to check results