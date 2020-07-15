CBSE Class 10 results 2020: Results declared, check @cbseresults.nic.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the class 10 exam results today (July 15). Concerned candidates can check the results on the official website-cbse.nic.in

Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Wednesday tweeted that the results for class 10 CBSE board have been announced.

“Dear Students, Parents, and Teachers!@cbseindia29 has announced the results of Class X and can be accessed at http://cbseresults.nic.in. We congratulate you all for making this possible. I reiterate, student's health & quality education are our priority." he tweeted.

This year around 18 lakh students had taken the class 10th exam.

CBSE has decided to not announce the merit list for the board exams this year in view of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak. Similarly, for the ICSE results which were declared on Friday, the Council of the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), too, did not release a merit list or a toppers list, citing 'extraordinary situation due to coronavirus' as a reason.

This is the first time that the examination boards are taking such a step.

This year, the board followed the 'revised assessment scheme' to evaluate students and prepare the results.

Steps to check CBSE class 10 results:

Step 1. Visit the official website-cbseresults.nic.in

Step 2. Click on the link-“CBSE class 10 board result."

Step 3. Enter the necessary details like roll number or application number

Step 4. Click on submit.

Step 5. The results will be displayed on the screen.