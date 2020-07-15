CBSE Class 10 results 2020 declared: How to check through Umang, DigiLocker

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the class 10 exam results today (July 15). Concerned candidates can check the results on the official website-cbse.nic.in

Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Wednesday tweeted that the results for class 10 CBSE board have been announced.

This year around 18 lakh students had taken the class 10th exam.

Students can also access the results through SMS, Digilocker, UMANG app.

The results can also be accessed through SMS. Just type CBSE10<Space><RollNo><Space><Admin Card Id> and send to 7738299899.

Class 10 results can also be accessed from official email IDs created for each school. Students can obtain their results from schools.

How to access CBSE class 10 results through DigiLocker:

On DigiLocker, CBSE will send DigiLocker account credentials to students via SMS on their registered mobile number so that they can access the results. Through this app students will be getting their mark sheets, migration certificate, and pass certificate digitally.

Students have to download the app first.

How to access CBSE class 10 results through Umang app:

In the Umang app, students can open and click on the mark sheet displayed on the home screen by filling in their roll number and date of birth.

CBSE has decided to not announce the merit list for the board exams this year in view of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak. Similarly, for the ICSE results which were declared on Friday, the Council of the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), too, did not release a merit list or a toppers list, citing 'extraordinary situation due to coronavirus' as a reason.

This is the first time that the examination boards are taking such a step.

This year, the board followed the 'revised assessment scheme' to evaluate students and prepare the results.

Steps to check CBSE class 10 results on the official website:

Step 1. Visit the official website-cbseresults.nic.in

Step 2. Click on the link-“Secondary School Examination (Class X) 2020"

Step 3. Enter the roll number.

Step 4. Enter the school number.

Step 5. Enter the centre number.

Step 6. Enter the Admit Card id.

Step 7. Click on submit.

Step 8. The results will be displayed on the screen.