CBSE Class 10 Result: List of regions from highest to lowest CBSE Class 10 pass percentage

The Class 10 board examination results have been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Those who appeared in the exam may check your results at cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in, results.gov.in, or cbse.digitallocker.gov.in.

The board released the results of the Class 12 final test earlier today. One may verify their CBSE results using the school code, roll number, and admission card ID. The data shows a decrease of 1.28 percent this year, leaving an overall pass percentage of 93.12 percent. The pass rate in 2022 was 94.40 percent.

1.34 lakh applicants will sit for the compartment test this year. This year, female students have done comparatively well than male students in CBSE class 10 and class 12 results. The total pass rate for females is 94.25 percent, compared to 92.72 percent for males. Trivandrum, in Kerala, has the greatest share of Class 10 CBSE pass candidates, at 99.91 percent, while Prayagraj has the lowest, at 78.05 percent.

Here’s the list of regions from highest to lowest CBSE Class 10 pass percentage in India

Trivandrum – 99.91%

Bengaluru – 98.64%

Chennai – 97.40%

Delhi West – 93.24%

Chandigarh – 91.84%

Delhi East – 91.50%

Ajmer – 89.27%

Pune – 87.28%

Panchkula – 86.93%

Patna – 85.47%

Bhubaneswar – 83.89%

Guwahati – 83.73%

Bhopal – 83.54%

Noida – 80.36%

Dehrahun – 80.26%

Prayagraj – 78.05%

CBSE Board Result 2023: Steps to check the result

Visit the cbseresults.nic.in website.

Select Class 10, or Class 12 results.

Fill in the required information in the relevant box.

Check the results by subject.

Download it for later use.