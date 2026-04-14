CBSE Class 10 Result: How to create DigiLocker id before board releases scorecard? Step-by-step guide here

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EDUCATION
Students can follow the given steps below to create DigiLocker ID before CBSE announces class 10 result
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to announce the Class 10 Board Examination 2026 (Session 1) results shortly, with nearly 25 lakh students awaiting the outcome.
Ahead of the declaration, DigiLocker has issued an advisory urging students to create and activate their accounts in advance to ensure instant access to their scorecards once released. The platform has cautioned against last-minute rush, signalling that the results could be declared anytime soon.
DigiLocker has issued key instructions, particularly for students who do not have an APAAR ID. Such students can create their accounts through the CBSE services portal using credentials provided by their schools.
Students can follow the given steps below to create DigiLocker ID before CBSE announces class 10 result:
Step 1: Visit cbseservices.digilocker.gov.in
Step 2: Click on "Get Started"
Step 3: Enter required details and the access code provided by the school
Step 4: Verify mobile number using OTP
Step 5: Activate the account
Don’t wait till result day-set up your DigiLocker account now and stay ready.— DigiLocker (@digilocker_ind) April 13, 2026
https://t.co/pSvg3mGnPS
Note:
Students without an APAAR ID need to create their account.
Students with an APAAR ID linked to CBSE will receive their mark sheets in DigiLocker’s Issued Documents… pic.twitter.com/f42lxNlGVF
Digital marksheets and certificates will be issued via DigiLocker shortly after the declaration.
Meanwhile, Students are advised to keep their login credentials ready and follow official updates for timely access to their results.