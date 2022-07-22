Search icon
CBSE Class 10 result: Diya Namdev of Shamli scored 100 percent marks

CBSE results: LRS Academy's Thratachi Gupta scored 99.4 percent and Saint Mary's school's Chaitanya Miglani scored 99.2 percent.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 22, 2022, 04:03 PM IST

In Bagpat, Harshita topped the Class 12 exams.

CBSE has released the results for the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. Shamli district's Scottish International School's student Diya Namdev has scored 500 out of 500 marks. This is a hundred percent score. In Class 12, Silver Bells Public School's Apoorva Tayal and BMS school's Priyanshi Deshwal have jointly topped the district with 99.6 percent marks. 

In Bijnor, LRS Academy's Thratachi Gupta scored 99.4 percent and Saint Mary's school's Chaitanya Miglani scored 99.2 percent. DPS Bijnor's Ridhi Agrawal scored 99.9 percent marks. 

In Bagpat, Harshita topped the Class 12 exams with 99 percent marks. Harshita had scored 98 percent in Class 10. 

Harshita said she didn't take any tuitions. She took help from her engineer brother Harsh. 

 

