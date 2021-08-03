CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021 result DECLARED: Result of 16,639 students not released - here's why

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared CBSE Class 10 Exam 2021 results at 12 pm on today (August 3) with 99.68 pass percentage. However, the results of 16,639 wasn't released, the Board announced.

According to the CBSE, the Board was unable to compute the result of these students as per the assessment scheme. The Board has said that it will release the result of these students at a later date on its official website. Result still under process for over 16,000 students, says CBSE officials.

This year, 98.80% of students have passed the CBSE Class 10 examination, the result of which has been prepared following an alternative assessment policy. As per the CBSE Class 10 evaluation criteria, marks were awarded using students' performance in internal assessments, periodic tests, half-yearly or mid-term exams, and pre-board examinations.

The result has been declared for over 20 lakh students. This year, over 21.5 lakh students of CBSE Class 10 registered to appear for the board exams.

How to check CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021 result through cbseresults.nic.in

Step 1: Visit the official website - cbseresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on 'CBSE Class 10' result link

Step 3: Submit registration number, roll number and other log-in credentials

Step 4: Class 10 results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download your marksheet. Take a printout for further reference.