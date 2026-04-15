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CBSE Class 10 Result 2026: Will Class 10th results announce today? Know how to check via DigiLocker, Umang app, call and SMS
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EDUCATION
CBSE has not yet released any exact official date and time of result announcement. Since, Digilocker and Umang App have updates about Class 10 result declaration, it is likely that the education board will release results today, 15 April.
The Central Board of Secondary Education is all set to announce Class 10 result soon. Students across the country are waiting for the declaration, and recent updates from official platforms indicate that the wait may end shortly. DigiLocker shared a post on its official account on X that said CBSE 'Class X Results 2026 Coming Soon'. The post has added to the anticipation among nearly 25 lakh students who appeared for the examinations this year.
The platform urged students to set-up DigiLocker account without delay. “Students without an APAAR ID need to create their account. Students with an APAAR ID linked to CBSE will receive their mark sheets in DigiLocker’s Issued Documents section after results are published.” DigiLocker remains one of the fastest ways to access results, allowing students to download their digital marksheets instantly. The direct result link will be activated shortly after the declaration.
Alongside individual access, the education board will send the result to school's email ID of all of Class 10 students enrolled in their respective schools. CBSE board said, “The schools will automatically get their entire Schools results on email ID's already registered with the Board.” This measure ensures that institutions can assist students immediately once the scores are out.
CBSE has outlined the framework for students who wish to improve their performance. A student cannot improve their score in all subjects. Every student will have the option to appear for improvement exam in at most 3 subjects, under the two-board scheme.
The board will be conducting another exam in May, allowing students to improve their scores in select subjects. In the two-exam system for Class 10 students, the higher score between both attempts will be considered final.
CBSE has not yet released any exact official date and time of result announcement. Since, Digilocker and Umang App have updates about Class 10 result declaration, it is likely that the education board will release results today, 15 April. The CBSE Class 10 examinations for 2026 were conducted between February 17 and March 11, with around 25 lakh students appearing for the exams.
Once declared, students will also be able to check their CBSE Class 10 results 2026 on the official websites, cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in, using their login credentials. Apart from online websites, the CBSE also offers SMS and IVRS services for students to check their results. In case of no internet, students can check their scores in a prescribed format via SMS or call the official IVRS numbers.
Students can follow the given steps to check results via DigiLocker:
Step 1: Visit cbseservices.digilocker.gov.in
Step 2: Click on "Get Started"
Step 3: Enter the required details along with the access code provided by the school
Step 4: Verify your mobile number using OTP
Step 5: Activate your accountStudents with an APAAR ID linked to CBSE will receive their marksheets directly in the "Issued Documents" section, while others must create an account to access them.
Students can follow the given steps to check results via Umang App:
Step 1: Open the UMANG app and log in using your mobile number
Step 2: Search for "CBSE" under the Education category
Step 3: Select the CBSE board option
Step 4: Click on the "Class 10 result" link
Step 5: Enter the required credentials
Step 6: Click on "Submit" to view and download the result
Students can check their results via SMS by following these steps:
Step 1: Type: CBSE10
Step 2: Send the message to 7738299899
Step 3: The result will be sent instantly to the registered mobile number via SMS
To check CBSE Class 10 via IVRS (Interactive Voice Response System),
Step 1: Local subscribers in Delhi should dial 24300699
Step 2: Subscribers in other parts of the country must dial 011-24300699
Step 3: Follow the voice instructions to enter your roll number, date of birth, and school number to hear your subject-wise marks.
Meanwhile, the CBSE Class 10 board examinations for 2026 began on February 17 and concluded on March 11. The exams were conducted in a single shift, from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm each day.