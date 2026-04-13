CBSE Class 10 Result 2026: When will Board result be out? Check date, direct link, how to download HERE

CBSE Class 10 Result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the result by April 14 or 15, according to present updates. Students can follow the given steps to download their results.

CBSE Class 10 Result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the result by April 14 or 15, according to present updates. If the Class 10 board examination results come out during these dates, this would be earlier than previous years. This is just an expectation as the Central Board has not yet announced any official date and time. The early expectation of the results is mainly due to an enhanced evaluation process and the upcoming second phase of board examinations scheduled for May 2026.

The Board will release the Class 10 Board exams result 2026 on its official website - results.cbse.nic.in where the students can check and download their results. This year, around 25 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 board exams.

In some cases, for example, where students are unable to clear the Class 10 board exams by merely one or two marks, they will likely be awarded grace marks by the board. Overall, a student needs 33 per cent marks to qualify for the examination.

The second phase of the board exams will be conducted under the two-exam system introduced by CBSE in 2025. Under the new system, students who wish to improve their marks in up to three subjects, or those who appear in the compartment category, can take the second set of exams.

The Class 10 board examinations were completed on March 11, while the Class 12 examinations concluded on April 10. Exams for both classes started on February 17. The exams were conducted across 8,074 centres.

Steps to download CBSE Class 10 marksheet

To download CBSE Class 10 result 2026, follow these steps:

-Visit results.cbse.nic.in

-Click on "Secondary School Examination (Class X) 2026"

-Then enter: Roll number, school number, admit card ID number, Date of birth, security pin,

-Click on Submit

-Your marksheet will appear on the screen

-Download and save it for future use

Official websites to check Class 10 result

-results.cbse.nic.in

-cbse.gov.in

-results.nic.in

-results.digilocker.gov.in

-umang.gov.in

-cbse.nic.in