CBSE Class 10 Result 2026: Check direct link at cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic; know how to download scorecard via Digilocker and more

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EDUCATION
The CBSE Class 10 exams are being conducted under the two-board system, which involves two separate examination sessions. The first board exam was compulsory for all students and was held from February 17 to March 11, 2026.
The wait of nearly 25 lakh students will get over as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce Class 10 Board Examination 2026 (Session 1) results today, April 14, 2026. Students can access the results on the official website, results.cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in, once the results are declared. According to an update shared by DigiLocker, CBSE 10th results will be issued soon, advising the students to set up their accounts on the cloud platform.
The CBSE Class 10 exams are being conducted under the two-board system, which involves two separate examination sessions. The first board exam was compulsory for all students and was held from February 17 to March 11, 2026. The second board examination is optional and is optional for students to improve their scores from the first attempt. It is scheduled from May 15 to June 1, 2026. Under this two-board scheme, a student can opt for improvement in a maximum of three subjects during the second examination.
Steps to check CBSE 10th results 2026