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CBSE Class 10 Result 2026: Check direct link at cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic; know how to download scorecard via Digilocker and more

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CBSE Class 10 Result 2026: Check direct link at cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic; know how to download scorecard via Digilocker and more

The CBSE Class 10 exams are being conducted under the two-board system, which involves two separate examination sessions. The first board exam was compulsory for all students and was held from February 17 to March 11, 2026.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Apr 14, 2026, 11:26 AM IST

CBSE Class 10 Result 2026: Check direct link at cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic; know how to download scorecard via Digilocker and more
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The wait of nearly 25 lakh students will get over as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce Class 10 Board Examination 2026 (Session 1) results today, April 14, 2026. Students can access the results on the official website, results.cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in, once the results are declared.  According to an update shared by DigiLocker, CBSE 10th results will be issued soon, advising the students to set up their accounts on the cloud platform.

The CBSE Class 10 exams are being conducted under the two-board system, which involves two separate examination sessions. The first board exam was compulsory for all students and was held from February 17 to March 11, 2026. The second board examination is optional and is optional for students to improve their scores from the first attempt. It is scheduled from May 15 to June 1, 2026.  Under this two-board scheme, a student can opt for improvement in a maximum of three subjects during the second examination. 

How to Check CBSE Class 10 Result 2026?

Check Official Websites:
Students can check their CBSE 10th result 2026 on the following websites.

  • results.cbse.nic.in

  • cbse.gov.in

  • results.nic.in

  • results.digilocker.gov.in

  • umang.gov.in

  • cbse.nic.in

Steps to check CBSE 10th results 2026

  • Visit CBSE website-cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic
  • Click the cbse result 2026 class 10 link
  • Enter the required details
  • cbse 10th result 2026 appears on the screen
  • Download and save it

Alternative Methods to check CBSE Class 10 Result 2026: Umang, Digilocker

 

  • Use UMANG app to access marksheets
  • Visit results.digilocker.gov.in to check results

 

Steps to register on DigiLocker and access CBSE Class 10 marksheets

  • Visit digilocker.gov.in
  • Enter mobile number
  • Verify via OTP
  • Set username and password
  • Linking CBSE Details: Log in to DigiLocker
  • Link CBSE details
  • Access Class 10 marksheets once the result is officially published

CBSE Class 10 Result 2026: Required Documents

 

  • Roll number
  • School number
  • Admit card ID
  • Date of birth
  • Security pin

 

 

 

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