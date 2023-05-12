CBSE Class 10 result 2023 out, check steps to download marksheet online at Digilocker, cbse.gov.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially announced the results for Class 12 and class 10 board exams on May 12, 2023. The board exam results for CBSE Class 12 can be accessed on various official websites such as cbse.gov.in, results.nic.in, results.digilocker.gov.in, umang.gov.in. Moreover, in addition to the official websites, the result can also be obtained via UMANG App and Digilocker. This year, the overall pass percentage for Class 12 is recorded at 87.33 per cent, which is slightly lower than the previous year's performance but higher than the pre-pandemic years.

If you want to download your Class 10 or 12 marksheet through Digilocker, then follow these simple steps: Firstly, go to the official website cbseservices.digilocker.gov.in/activatecbse. Secondly, click on ‘Get started with account creation'. Thirdly, provide all the necessary information and a 6-digit pin which has been provided by your school. Fourthly, validate all the details and verify them by entering the received OTP. Upon successful completion of the above steps, your Digilocker account will be activated.

You can access your digital marksheet through the Digilocker app by clicking on the result link. Enter your details and voila! you have your marksheet in your hands.

As for CBSE Class 10 exams, they were conducted from February 15 till March 21. The exams were held from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. A total of 21.87 lakh students had registered for the CBSE Class 10 exams this year.

