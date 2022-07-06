CBSE Class 10 Result 2022 to be announced soon, 4 websites to check scores

(Image Source: ANI)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be declaring the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Result 2022 very soon. Reports suggest that the results will be declared anytime after July 10. Students who appeared for the CBSE Board Exams 2022 are eagerly waiting for their results to be out.

Though officially there has been no announcement of dates for the release of the results, it is expected that the results will be declared soon on the official website of CBSE. The results would be made available online for students to check on the official website cbse.gov.in. The CBSE Board Results 2022 would also be made available for students through DigiLocker, UMANG app and SMS.

Here we bring you 4 methods to check the CBSE Board Results 2022.

DigiLocker App

Besides its official website, the CBSE will also post a link to the Board test results on the DigiLocker app. The results may be seen on the DigiLocker website - digilocker.gov.in. They may also use DigiLocker to download their grades, certificates, and migration certificates. They will need to download the app and register before the results are announced for this purpose.

UMANG App

The Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance (UMANG) app is another option for downloading CBSE results. The app has been developed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and the National e-Governance Division (NeGD). Candidates for the CBSE can use this app to verify their results.

CBSE official website - cbse.gov.in

After the results are released, the CBSE Exam 2022 candidates will check their results on the official website of CBSE i.e. cbse.gov.in

CBSE official website - results.gov.in

Candidates for the CBSE Board Class 10 and Class 12 Exams 2022 will also be able to view their results on the government website - results.gov.in, after the results are announced.