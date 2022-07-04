Headlines

Education

Education

CBSE Class 10 Result 2022: Term 1, Term 2 weightage criteria, all you need to know

CBSE 10th Result 2022 is likely to be released today i.e. July 4, 2022. Students can read below to know the weightage of Term 1 and Term 2 marks.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 04, 2022, 01:49 PM IST

The Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to announce the Term 2 Results for Class 10 today. Students waiting to check their score must note that an official confirmation might be made by officials on the official website i.e. cbse.gov.in. soon.

While students wait for the result announcement, they should understand the weightage of Term 1 and Term 2 marks. Former speculations about 30:70 may not be true as the board is yet to officially declare the weightage criteria.

READ | CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 Results 2022 to release soon, know steps to check scores on UMANG App, DigiLocker

The weightage of Term 1 and Term 2 in CBSE Class 10 is expected to be declared along with the results.

Notably, CBSE Board exams were cancelled in 2021 taking the pass percentage to nearly 100 per cent.

In 2020 and 2019, the pass percentage for CBSE Class 10 Results stood at 91 per cent.

While experts are predicting a pass percentage of nearly 94 to 95 per cent, the actual pass per centage will be announced along with the results.

According to media reports, CBSE Class 12 Result will come after the results of Class 10, which are likely to be announced on July 4. More than 18 lakh students registered for the CBSE Class 10 Board exams this year. Those who appeared for the examination are eagerly waiting for the Board to release the results.

How to check the CBSE Class 10 Results 2022?

It is important to note that students will need their roll number to check the CBSE Class 10 Result 2022. The results can be checked online at several official and third-party websites. However, students are advised to check the results via official websites only. These include, cbse.gov.in, cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in. 

Once released, students can check the CBSE Class 10 Result 2022 on DigiLocker – digilocker.gov.in.

Students can also check their results via SMS. For doing so, students have to message – cbse10 <space> roll number to 7738299899. Once the SMS is sent, you will get your board result on your phone.

