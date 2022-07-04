CBSE Class 10 result 2022: How to check marks, all you need to know

(Image Source: IANS)

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 result 2022 is likely to be released today, July 4, 2022. For over 18 lakh students who appeared for the exams, they can check their CBSE Class 10 result on cbseresults.nic.in. Besides, students can also check and download their results on digilocker.gov.in and the DigiLocker mobile app.

CBSE has not issued any official notice nor given any specific time for the release of the results but it is likely that the CBSE Class 10 result 2022 might be released around 11 am. Once released, the CBSE Class 10 results 2022 would be made available online on cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in for students to check.

CBSE Class 10 Result 2022: What is the passing criteria

CBSE Class 10 results would be released soon. The passing criteria for the CBSE Board exam is 33%. For Class 10, the 33% includes overall marks, internal and external combined. Students need to score a minimum 33% aggregate in 5 subjects. Example, a student has appeared for 6 subjects and fails in 1 but has 33% in remaining 5, then the student will be deemed to have passed the exams.

CBSE 10th Result - Term 1, Term 2 weightage

CBSE would soon release the CBSE Class 10 results 2022. With the Board exams split in Terms, the bigger question everyone is asking is the weightage for Term 1 and Term 2. While experts are hinting on a 50, 50 split, students are now demanding that CBSE gives preference to the better of the two term results.

Please note that the earlier speculations of 30:70 might not be true as CBSE is yet to officially clarify the weightage.

CBSE Class 10 Result pass percentage

In 2021, with the Board exams cancelled, pass percentage of nearly 100% (99.98%) was recorded by CBSE. Howevever, in 2020 and 2019, the pass percentage was around 91% for CBSE Class 10 Results. This year, the pass percentage would be announced along with the results.

CBSE Class 10 Result 2022 on DigiLocker

Once the CBSE Class 10 Result 2022 is released, students would be able to check their results online on cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in. The results would also be made available for students on DigiLocker - digilocker.gov.in. For DigiLocker, they can also install the app on their Android or IOS devices.

Visit the digilocker.gov.in website. Key in your registered mobile number on login page.

1. Go to cbseresults.nic.in.

2. On the homepge, click on the Class 10 or Class 12 term 2 result 2022 link.

3. Login with roll number, school code, date of birth.

4. View marks sheet and take a printout for future use.

CBSE Class 10 Result 2022: Check via SMS

CBSE Class 10 Result 2022 will be released soon. Once released, students would be able to check their results online on cbse.gov.in. The results would also be made available offline and students would be able to check via SMS. Students can read here to know how to check CBSE Results via SMS.

1. Open the SMS app on your phone.

2. Type the message - cbse10 < space > roll number.

3. Send the text to 7738299899.

4. Your CBSE 10th Result 2022 would be sent to you through SMS.