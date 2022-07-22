CBSE Class 10 Result 2022: Class 10 exam results to be declared shortly at cbse.nic.in

CBSE Class 10 exam results 2022 likely to be declared today

After announcing the results for Class 12 Board exams, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is now epxected to declare the CBSE Class 10 exam results today itself. Reports suggest that the Board will announce the results at 2 pm, however, there is no official confirmation on the same as of now. Over 21 lakh students appeared for CBSE Class 10 exams, which were for the first time held in Term 1 and Term 2.

Over 14 lakh students appeared for Class 12 exams which were conducted in offline mode and as many as 92.71 per cent passed the examination. Over 33 thousand students have scored marks above 95 per cent while 1.34 lakh students have scored above 90 per cent.

Students can check their results on official website, cbseresults.nic.in and results.cbse.nic.in. Students can also check their results on DigiLocker or UMANG app.

The results have been announced after the Education Minister had said that there will be no delay in the announcement. Earlier, CBSE had asked colleges and universities to put a hold on their admissions process in order to make way for the CBSE students.

This year, there were two exams and results were first available with schools. The schools were able to get the results first via digilocker and CBSE Pariksha Sangam. Students awaiting their marks will be able to download marksheets from cbse.nic.in, digilocker.gov.in.