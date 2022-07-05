CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2022 likely in July end, confirms official

CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2022 | Photo: PTI

The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE official confirmed that the Class 10 and 12 results will be declared as per schedule in the last week of July. A senior official of CBSE told ANI on condition of anonymity that “CBSE class 10 and 12 results are likely to declare in the last week of July as per the scheduled fixed by the Board and there is no delay in Board results.”

The official also informed that the CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2022 will be declared on time as the board exam started late and was conducted over a long span.

The CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2022 was expected to be out on July 13 and 15. Once released, candidates will be able to check the 10th result 2022 on the websites- cbseresults.nic.in, results.gov.in.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2022: How to check

Go to the official website, cbseresults.nic.in. Click on the ‘CBSE 10th result 2022 or CBSE 12th result 2022’ window. Enter board roll number, date of birth, and school number in the space provided. Click on the ‘Submit’ button. CBSE 10th exam result 2022 term 2 will be displayed on the screen. Students are advised to download the CBSE Class 10 result 2022 and keep it safe for future use.

(With inputs from ANI)

