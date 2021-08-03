CBSE Class 10 Result 2021 for Arts, Science, Commerce stream DECLARED: 98.80% students have passed exam

CBSE Class 10 Board Result 2021: The wait is over. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the Class 10 CBSE results. Students who registered themselves for CBSE Class 10 Boards can now check their results on the official website of CBSE - cbseresults.nic.in. The results can also be checked on the websites - cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in the country, this year the Central Board of Secondary Education cancelled the CBSE 2021 Class 10 and Class 12 Board exams and hence an alternate marking policy was adopted by the Board to access the students.

Besides these, the CBSE Class 10 Board results are also available to all the registered candidates on IVS, SMS, DigiLocker, and Umang App. Candidates will also be able to log in to the CBSE DigiLocker website, digilocker.gov.in, and access their CBSE result mark sheets and certificates.

This year, % of students have passed the CBSE Class 10 examination, the result of which has been prepared following an alternative assessment policy. As per the CBSE Class 10 evaluation criteria, marks were awarded using students' performance in internal assessments, periodic tests, half-yearly or mid-term exams, and pre-board examinations.

The result has been declared for over 20 lakh students. Of the ... candidates who registered for the exam this year, as many as ... have cleared the exam taking the pass percentage at .... Once again, this year to girls performed better than boys in CBSE Class 10 results. While girls secured a pass percentage of ..., boys have managed to secure a ... pass percentage, not lagging too behind the girls.

In the CBSE Class 10 results declared Tuesday, a total of 70,004 students have secured more than ...% marks. Meanwhile, a total of ... students obtained more than ...% marks. A total of ... students have been placed under the compartment. They have to reappear for the exams as and when the CBSE sends out notifications.

Those who are not happy with the marks obtained can take a physical exam, which will be conducted once the COVID-19 situation improves.