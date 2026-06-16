CBSE Class 10 Second Board Results 2026: Will Class 10 phase 2 results be out today? Know how to check scorecard on DigiLocker, UMANG app and more

Once the result link is active, students who took the Class 10 Phase 2 Board exam can view their scorecards online. Check here how to download scorecard

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to declare the Class 10 Phase 2 Second Board Examination Result 2026 on June 16. The Board has not yet officially confirmed the date or time of the announcement.

While several reports indicate the results may be out soon, students should check only official CBSE websites for updates.

Once the result link is active, students who took the Class 10 Phase 2 Board exam can view their scorecards online.

The CBSE Class 10 Second Board Examinations 2026 were conducted from May 15 to May 21, 2026, under the revised dual-exam framework. As part of the phase 2 schedule, the students appeared for different subjects during this period.

The CBSE board has implemented the two-board exam policy, as per the recommendations of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, from this year.

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: How to check scores on DigiLocker

Students can download their CBSE Class 10 Session 2 marksheet 2026 from DigiLocker in 6 steps:

Step 1: Go to digilocker.gov.in or open the DigiLocker app

Step 2: Log in with registered mobile number/OTP, or sign up

Step 3: If new Tap 'Pull Partner Documents' or 'Digital Documents'

Step 4: Search and select 'CBSE Class 10 Second Board Exam Marksheet 2026'

Step 5: Enter roll number, school code, admit card ID as asked

Step 6: View and download the digital marksheet as PDF for future use

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: How to check scores on Umang App

Students can view their Session 2 marksheet on the Umang App by using the following steps.

Step 1: Open Umang App

Step 2: Log in with mobile number/MPIN, or register if new

Step 3: Search CBSE in the services/search bar.

Step 4: Tap CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026

Step 5: Enter roll number, school code, DOB, admit card ID

Step 6: Press Submit and the digital marksheet will appear on screen

Step 7: Download PDF or take a screenshot for records

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: Other ways to download scorecard

Students may also check results through SMS.

Send: CBSE10 to 7738299899.

SMS format: Roll Number School Number Centre Number

The CBSE Class 10 Second Board examinations were conducted from 15 May to 21 May. The first examination cycle recorded an overall pass percentage of 93.70%.