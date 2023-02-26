Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

CBSE Class 10 English exam on February 27: Check sample paper and guidelines here

CBSE board exams 2023: This year, over 38 lakh students are appearing in CBSE board exams including 21,86,940 Class 10 and 16,96,770 Class 12 students.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 26, 2023, 04:26 PM IST

CBSE Class 10 English exam on February 27: Check sample paper and guidelines here
CBSE Class 10 English exam on February 27: Check sample paper and guidelines here (file photo)

CBSE Class 10 English exam will be held on Monday, February 27. The exam will begin at 10:30 am and end at 1:30 pm. Before that, students should read important guidelines and can go through sample papers for practice to score good marks in English Language and Literature papers. 

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) have already released admit card, time table and other important exam day guidelines. Students can check these things on the CBSE main website, cbse.nic.in or cbse.gov.in.

If you are appearing for the Class 10 English exam tomorrow, then you can check the sample paper, question bank, marking scheme, and syllabus on cbseacademic.nic.in. Students can get the direct link HERE.

CBSE Class 10 English exam guidelines

Students have to carry a printed copy of their admit cards. 

Students are advised to read all the instructions given on admit cards.

Additional instructions may be given on the question paper and answer booklet.

Students need to reach the exam venue before 10 am. No students will be allowed to enter the exam hall after this time under any circumstances.

Students must wear their school uniform and identity card for the exam.

This year, over 38 lakh students are appearing in CBSE board exams. These include 21,86,940 Class 10 and 16,96,770 Class 12 students. The board was started on February 15, 202.

READ | NEET UG 2023 registration to begin soon at neet.nta.nic.in, NEET UG exam on May 7

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
India vs Australia: IND beat AUS by six wickets, go 2-0 up in Border-Gavaskar Trophy
Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Stunning photos of Sohna-Dausa stretch released ahead of launch
Ranbir Kapoor- Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor attend Anant Ambani- Radhika Merchant's engagement
Aero India 2023: HAL and DRDO to showcase Tejas MK2, Hawk-i and other Made-in-India aircraft
Step inside Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover's luxe Mumbai home: Woodsy bedroom, spacious terrace garden, photo wall
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Stone pelting at Bengaluru-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express train, glass window damaged
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.