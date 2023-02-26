CBSE Class 10 English exam on February 27: Check sample paper and guidelines here (file photo)

CBSE Class 10 English exam will be held on Monday, February 27. The exam will begin at 10:30 am and end at 1:30 pm. Before that, students should read important guidelines and can go through sample papers for practice to score good marks in English Language and Literature papers.

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) have already released admit card, time table and other important exam day guidelines. Students can check these things on the CBSE main website, cbse.nic.in or cbse.gov.in.

If you are appearing for the Class 10 English exam tomorrow, then you can check the sample paper, question bank, marking scheme, and syllabus on cbseacademic.nic.in. Students can get the direct link HERE.

CBSE Class 10 English exam guidelines

Students have to carry a printed copy of their admit cards.

Students are advised to read all the instructions given on admit cards.

Additional instructions may be given on the question paper and answer booklet.

Students need to reach the exam venue before 10 am. No students will be allowed to enter the exam hall after this time under any circumstances.

Students must wear their school uniform and identity card for the exam.

This year, over 38 lakh students are appearing in CBSE board exams. These include 21,86,940 Class 10 and 16,96,770 Class 12 students. The board was started on February 15, 202.

