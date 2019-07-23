CBSE class 10 compartmental exam 2019: Result to be declared soon, check@ cbseresult.nic.in.

CBSE class 10 compartmental exam result is likely to be released on the official website. Students can check their result on the official website- cbseresult.nic.in.

Class 10 compartmental exam was held between July 2 and July 9.

73,205 students gave the Class 10 compartmental exams across 591 centres across the country.

Earlier, CBSE had declared the results for class 12 compartmental exam on July 19, 2019.

CBSE conducted the class 12 compartmental exam on July 2, 2019.

Steps to check the class 10 compartmental exam:

Step 1. Log on to the official website- cbseresult.nic.in.

Step 2. Click on the link which says CBSE class 10 compartmental exams.

Step 3. Enter the necessary details.

Step 4. The result will appear on the screen.

Step 5. Download and take a print out for future reference.

Four days after declaring the CBSE Grade 12 results, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared it's class 10 results. Three students Adree Das, from New Horizon Scholars School, Thane, Dhatri Mehta, from Reliance Foundation School, Koparkhairane, and Deepsna Panda from Apeejay School, Nerul secured the third rank across India and first in Maharashtra this year. All three have secured 497 marks out of 500 with 99.4 per cent marks. Two of the three toppers from Navi Mumbai and Thane in Maharashtra are girls. Across the country, girls have outperformed boys by 2.31 per cent.

There are many in the city who have secured 99 per cent and 98 per cent as well. Among ten regions Trivandrum is top in the list with 99.85 per cent pass percentage and Chennai second with 99 per cent pass percentage.

Maharashtra comes under the Chennai region. Nationwide, 1761078 students appeared for CBSE class 10 exam out of which 1604428 students i.e. 91.10 per cent passed their exam. This is an improvement from last year when 86.70 per cent of students had passed their exams.

From Maharashtra 20 students have scored between 497 and 495 scores out of 500. Apart from three Navi Mumbai and Thane students who scored 497 marks, Aryan Daoo also scored 497 from Bharti Krishna Vidya Vihar from Nagpur in Maharashtra. Five of the students from Maharashtra scored 496/500 and 11 students have scored 495/500 in CBSE class 10 board exam from Maharashtra.

Many schools in the city and Navi Mumbai secured 100% results with Rajhans Vidyalaya High School at Andheri, Ramsheth Thakur Public School at Koparkhairane, Reliance Foundation School, Koparkhairane and St. Joseph's High School at New Panvel among a few of them.

Apart from Dhatri Mehta from Reliance Foundation school, who secured 99.4 per cent, another student Rujuta Kulkarni scored 495 out of 500 (99 per cent) securing the second position in the School. Whereas, in Rajhans Vidyalaya out of 126 students 64 students secured 90 above percentage this year in class 10 board exam. In Ramsheth Thakur Public School two students secured 97 per cent, 15 students secured 95 per cent and above, 49 students got 90 per cent and above this year.