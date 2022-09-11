Search icon
CBSE Class 10 Compartmental exam 2022: Delhi government schools record rise by 16%

Delhi government schools recorded an increase of 16 per cent pass percentage in CBSE Class 10 compartmental exam.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 11, 2022, 10:43 PM IST

CBSE Class 10 Compartment Result 2022 | Photo: PTI

As per an official statement released by CBSE, Delhi government schools have recorded an increase of 16 per cent in pass percentage in CBSE Class 10 compartmental exam. 

While the pass percentage of Class 10 increased from 81.27 per cent to 97.29 per cent, the pass percentage of Class 12 increased from 96.29 per cent to 98.21 per cent, the statement issued by the government said.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the students have performed “exceptionally” despite the impact of the Covid pandemic on education in the last two years. 

"Due to COVID-19 during the last two years, there was an adverse impact on student's education as well as their mental and emotional well-being. However, despite this, students have performed extraordinarily well in the compartment examinations," he said.

Sisodia said the academic session 2021-22 was disrupted due to COVID-19 and there was a "significant reduction" in learning opportunities for students. 

"While our students performed brilliantly in this year's exam, some could not pass in one or two subjects and had to reappear in compartment examinations. This result will surely boost their confidence and propel them to do better in their studies," he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

