CBSE Class 10 Compartment Exams Result 2025 released, check steps to download, direct link here

CBSE has declared the results for the Class 10 Compartment examinations. Students who appeared for the supplementary exams can now check their result on the official websites of the board. You can check your supplementary exam results by following the steps and the links given in this article.

Sagar Malik

Updated : Aug 05, 2025, 05:48 PM IST

CBSE Class 10 Compartment Exams Result 2025 released, check steps to download, direct link here
The CBSE Class 10 Supplementary exams were held from July 15 to July 22 across the country.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday declared the results for the Class 10 Compartment (or Supplementary) examinations. Students who sat for the supplementary exams can now check their results on the following official CBSE websites: cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in. Results can also be checked on the online DigiLocker portal. The verification process will begin on August 8.

What are the steps to download CBSE Class 10 Compartment results?
Follow the below steps:

  • First off, visit the official CBSE website: cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in
  • On the website homepage, click on the Class 10Compartment results link
  • Log in using your credentials such as registration number and date of birth
  • Your result will then be displayed on the screen
  • You are advised to download and save your CBSE Class 10 Compartment result for future reference and use

When were CBSE supplementary exams held and how many students passed?
The CBSE Class 10 Supplementary exams were held from July 15 to July 22 in thousands of schools and exam centres across the country and abroad. Of the total 1,43,648 students who registered for the CBSE Class 10 Supplementary exams, 1,38,898 appeared and 67,620 passed, recording a pass percentage of 48.68 percent. The pass percentage among female students is 51.04 percent while the same among male students stands at 47.41 percent. The CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2025 were conducted from February 15 to March 18, and results were released on May 13.

