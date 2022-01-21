CBSE Class 10 Class 12 Term-1 Results 2022: Know result declaration process

CBSE Class 10 Class 12 Term-1 Results 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce the Class 10 and Class 12 Board results anytime soon. The evaluation process of both Class 10 and Class 12 exams will commence from this week.

The result when released by the CBSE Board will be available on the official website - cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in. In addition to these, CBSE results will also be available on DigiLocker app and the website - digilocker.gov.in. Like last year, the result may also be available on the UMANG app and via SMS.

As per the official notice released by CBSE on October 14, it has stated that for Term-1 exam, result in the form of marks scored will be declared. No student will be placed in PASS, Compartment or Essential repeat category after Term-1 results.

Result declaration process

Term-1 result will be released in the form of marks scored by the candidates.

No student who appeared for the examination will be termed as PASS or FAIL.

This time, no average scores will be given to absentees in CBSE Class 10, 12 results.

The Term-1 results will contain a minimum 50% weightage in the CBSE final result.

The final result for Class 10, 12 will be released after Term 2 examinations are over.

Internal assessment marks in various subjects will also be included in Term-1 results.

CBSE Term-2 Exam 2022

The CBSE Term-2 exam dates for classes 10, 12 have not been released yet.

CBSE Term-2 date sheets will be released after the declaration of the Term-1 result.

CBSE has released CBSE Class 10 Class 12 Term-2 Exam 2022 sample papers.

The papers can be downloaded from the official site of CBSE - cbseacademic.nic.in.