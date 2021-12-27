CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Term 1 result 2022: How to check result on websites, mobile apps

CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Term 1 result 2022 latest news: The CBSE is set to release CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 board exam 2022 result in January 2022. It is to be noted that the CBSE will release CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 result 2022 on its official websites - cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in.

The CBSE has already announced that CBSE Term 1 class 10, Class 12 results will be declared only in the form of marks in each subject and no student will be placed in the pass, compartment, and essential repeat categories. The CBSE will declare final results after the CBSE Term 2 board exa.

After the declaration of CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 result 2022, the candidates can check their CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 marks via official websites and mobile apps.

CBSE 10th, 12th result 2022: Websites to check marks

- cbseresults.nic.in

- cbse.nic.in

- cbse.gov.in

CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Term 1 results 2022: How to check scores on official websites

- Visit CBSE's official website

- On the homepage, look for the link which says, "CBSE 10th Term 1 Result 2022' or 'CBSE 12th Result 2022'

- Enter your roll number, school number and date of birth

- Click on login button

- Your CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Term 1 result 2022 will be displayed

- Download the result and take print out.

How to check CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Term 1 result 2022 on mobile app:

Candidates can also check CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Term 1 result 2022 through different mobile apps. These apps are available on Google Play Store. The students will have to register themselves in order to access CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Term 1 result 2022 on their mobile screen.