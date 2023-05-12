CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2023: Govt schools worst performers this year, check which ones outperform all (file photo)

CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared Class 10th and 12th board exam results 2023. According to the board, over 3.08 lakh students have scored above 90 percent marks in the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 exams. While over 66,000 secured scores above 95 percent.

The board announced results for overall 38 lakh students on the official websites -- cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in. As per the data, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) has outperformed by securing 99.14 percent this year. While Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) schools have secured a total of 98 percent.

But the government schools are the worst performers this year. They secured around 80.38 percent. Moreover, the independent schools, CTSA schools and government-aided have recorded 95.27 percent, 93.86 percent and 81.57 percent, respectively.

The board has scrapped the practice of announcing merit lists and awarding divisions on the basis of marks to discourage unhealthy competition among the students. In Class 12, 1.12 lakh students have scored above 90 percent and 22,622 candidates secured above 95 percent marks.

In Class 10, 1.95 lakh candidates have scored above 90 percent marks while 44,297 have scored above 95 percent. The board declared CBSE 12th Result 2023 first with a pass percentage 87.33 percent.

Class 10th result was declared after one hour with a pass percentage of 93.12 percent. Class 10th board exams were held from February 15, 2023, to March 21, 2023. While Class 12 exams were held from February 15, 2023, to April 5, 2023.

