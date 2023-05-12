CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2023 declared: What's next for students? (File photo)

CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared both Class 10 and Class 12 board exam results. Students can check their results at the official websites of CBSE - results.cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in. They need to enter their roll number and other necessary information to check their results.

However, it is important to know that all the online marksheets for CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 are provisional. This means students can approach the concerned authorities if there are any discrepancies in their marksheets.

What next after the result declaration?

Class 10 and Class 12 students can now collect their original marksheets from their respective schools. The original market is required for admission to various undergraduate courses and educational streams.

For instance, the marks scored by Class 10 students will be taken into account while deciding which stream they may choose. They will have the option to opt for any stream -- Arts, Science and Commerce.

Similarly, Class 12 students who have cleared their board exams can now apply for various undergraduate programs in different universities such as Delhi University, which offers a wide range of programs for students from all three streams.

CBSE had already released the six-digit DigiLocker security pin for Class 12 results. Through this, students can download their marksheet and migration certificate online from DigiLocker. The University Grants Commission (UGC) said the new session of undergraduate courses will start from August 1.

