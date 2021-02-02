CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2021 datesheet released - Check sample papers, question pattern, other details

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' released the date sheet/timetable for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) 2021 class 10 and 12 examinations on Tuesday (February 2). The CBSE class 10 and 12 examinations will be held from May 4, 2021 to June 10, 2021.

Students appearing for the Board exams can check and download the datesheet on the CBSE official websites - cbse.nic.in and cbseacademic.nic.in.

As soon as the CBSE releases the class 12 datehseet 2021 on Tuesday (February 2), the students appearing for the Board exams will be able to check and download the datesheet from the CBSE official websites - cbse.nic.in and cbseacademic.nic.in.

Follow these steps for checking and downloading the Class 12 Board exams datesheet:

-Students are required to go to the official website of the CBSE: cbse.gov.in

-Students then need to click on the new website link

-After the webpage loads, students can click on the link for the CBSE Class 12 datesheet under the latest updates section

-Students can select their class and download the PDF of the CBSE class 12 datesheet

After the CBSE releases the datesheet for class 12 Board exams, the central board will also release the admit cards soon.

The CBSE had earlier reduced the syllabus for class 12 Board exams after considering the concerns of the students in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and national lockdown.

The CBSE had earlier reduced the syllabus for class 12 Board exams after considering the concerns of the students in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and national lockdown.

Pokhriyal had on December 31 announced that the CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Board Exams will be held from May 4 to June 10, 2021. The results will be announced on July 15, 2021.

Syllabus: The CBSE will be conducting the Board exams 2021 with 33% internal choice-questions. The questions will be based on the new reduced syllabus.

Question pattern: As per updates, the CBSE board exams will be held on a reduced syllabus. 30 per cent of the total syllabus has been cut, and the question paper will contain 33 per cent internal choice questions.

Sample papers: Now, students of class 10 and 12 can download the CBSE Board Exam Sample Papers of previous years to practice for the final exam. They have only 3 months left for them to prepare for the exam.