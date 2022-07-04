CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Board Results 2022: What will be the evaluation process?

(Image Source: IANS)

CBSE Board Results 2022: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the CBSE Class 10 and CBSE Class 12 results 2022 soon. Over 21 lakh students appeared in the CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2022 held between April and June. Meanwhile, 14 lakh students took the CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2022.

CBSE Class 10 result 2022 weightage is a minimum 33% marks in each paper and in overall to get a pass in the CBSE Class 10 Exam 2022. The exams for Classes 10 and 12 began on April 26. The CBSE Class 10 exams were scheduled till May 24 while CBSE Class 12 exams were till June 15.

This year the CBSE Board conducted the exams in two parts - Term 1 and Term 2. While Term 1 was purely objective, Term 2 was a subjective paper. Both, however, carried equal 50-50 marks each.

What will be the evaluation process?

The final result for both CBSE Class 10 and CBSE Class 12 will be based on Term 1 and Term 2 results as well as an internal assessment. In view of the Covid-19 situation, the Board had decided to split the syllabus into two equal halves this year, Term 1 and Term 2. While Term 1 was purely objective, Term 2 was a subjective paper.

However, it is still not clear as to what will be the weightage of each of the exams. Many students, teachers, and academicians are demanding that the final scores should be based on the best performance in either Term 1 or Term 2 exams. Their opinion is that following year-long online classes, exams were held in two parts and so they should get some relaxation.

Students have also suggested that more weightage should be given to internal assessments where a total of 50% weightage should be given to internal assessments and the remaining 50% should be divided between Term 1 and Term 2. The weightage is not clear at present. CBSE can use 50:50 split or there could be a 30:70 split or any ratio for that matter.

CBSE also decided to not fail anyone in the Term 1 examination. Students who skipped either of the Terms due to Covid-19 or any other legit reason, their results will also be issued. This has given hopes to those students who are seeking results based on the best of either Term.