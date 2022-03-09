CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 result date confirmed? Here’s what we know

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has not yet released the results of the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2022 term 1, leaving lakhs of students across the country anxious. Now, an important update regarding the result date has been released.

According to media reports, CBSE is expected to release the results by the end of this week. Dismissing the rumours that the CBSE result 2022 will be released today, a board official told a news agency that the results can be expected on Friday.

A CBSE official, while talking to Careers360, said, “The class 12 result may be announced this week, but not today. The board will notify soon.” The official also said that CBSE is almost done with the result preparation process for the board exams.

Candidates must note that once released, the CBSE board exams 2022 results will be available on the official website of the board, which is cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in. Mentioned below are the steps to check the board results on the website.

CBSE term 1 results 2022: Steps to check scores online

Step 1: Visit the official website of CBSE, cbse.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘CBSE Class 10 term 1 result’ or ‘CBSE Class 12 term 1 result’.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter your name and date of birth on the page.

Step 5: Your CBSE term 1 result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the result for future reference.

The CBSE board results 2022 now stand delayed by over a month, as they were initially expected to be released by January 25. Once released, the results will also be available on the official website and app of DigiLocker and the UMANG app.